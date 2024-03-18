Connect with us

DCI Arrests 2 Suspects In Possession Of Murdered Victim’s Phone

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, (DCI) has nabbed two suspects connected to the murder of an innocent young man on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

In a statement on Sunday, the DCI said the two suspects were arrested in Dandora Phase IV by detectives from DCI Starehe.

According to DCI,  one of the two suspects was found in possession of the phone having acquired it from his fellow suspect who in turn had acquired it from the murder suspect.

“Following a brief interrogation of two key suspects in the murder most foul, detectives based at DCI Starehe have arrested Malcom Omondi Odhiambo of MJ Investments and Justus Muema Mutungi of Neema shop in Dandora Phase IV,” DCI stated.

“This is after painstaking investigations led sleuths to Malcom’s business shop where the victim’s mobile phone earlier robbed by the perpetrators of the evil act was taken, and later sold out by him to Justus who was arrested in its possession.”

At the same time, the detectives seized 95 phones from the shops of the two suspects stolen from various parts in Nairobi.

“From the shops of the two suspects, a total of 95 assorted mobile phones believed to be stolen property were confiscated. The operation to keep our streets safe continues,” the agency added.

On March 7, DCI reported that the murder occurred while the two suspects and the victims were walking in the same direction and after a disagreement, one of them drew a knife and stabbed the other on the left side of the chest.

“Nehemia Odhiambo, alias Oti, and Emmanuel Otieno, alias Emasu fled from the scene but the victim who sustained a deep cut on the left side of the chest succumbed to the injuries while receiving treatment at Baba Dogo health facility,” DCI stated.

The two suspects were smoked from their hideouts in the Baraka estate and Kwa Bhajia areas in Dandora.

Also Read: DCI Exposes How 2 Women Scammed Employer Ksh 15.6 million

