Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DCI Releases Photo Of Wanted Suspect Who Hacked Mobile Money App

By

Published

FotoJet (9)

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a photo of Kevin Kiprono who is the prime suspect behind a case of impersonation and unauthorized access to a computer system reported at Parklands Police Station.

In a statement on Friday, DCI said the suspect hacked a mobile money App leading to the loss of huge sums of money and thereafter holing up.

He was arrested before being released on cash bail on December 19, 2023, but failed to report on the compelled date.

“A warrant of arrest is in force for Kevin Kiprono, who, having been released on a police cash bail on December 19, 2023, pending completion of investigations, failed to report on the compelled date.

“In the case, he is implicated, Kevin Kiprono is believed to have hacked a mobile money App leading to the loss of huge sums of money and thereafter holing up,” read the statement in part.

The DCi asked Kenyans with information that would lead to his arrest to dial the DCI toll-free number or report to a police officer or any police station.

“Should you have any information that may assist in his arrest, Fichua kwa DCI by dialing 0800 722 203 or report to a police officer or any police station,” DCI stated.

Further, the DCI urged Kiprono to present himself to any police station for further legal action.

“Equally, should this post be received by Kevin Kiprono, you are hereby ordered to present yourself to any police station for further legal action,” DCI added.

Also Read: Prime Suspect Behind Sh151 Million Scam In Nairobi Arrested

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020