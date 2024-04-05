DCI Releases Photo Of Wanted Suspect Who Hacked Mobile Money App

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released a photo of Kevin Kiprono who is the prime suspect behind a case of impersonation and unauthorized access to a computer system reported at Parklands Police Station.

In a statement on Friday, DCI said the suspect hacked a mobile money App leading to the loss of huge sums of money and thereafter holing up.

He was arrested before being released on cash bail on December 19, 2023, but failed to report on the compelled date.

“A warrant of arrest is in force for Kevin Kiprono, who, having been released on a police cash bail on December 19, 2023, pending completion of investigations, failed to report on the compelled date.

“In the case, he is implicated, Kevin Kiprono is believed to have hacked a mobile money App leading to the loss of huge sums of money and thereafter holing up,” read the statement in part.

The DCi asked Kenyans with information that would lead to his arrest to dial the DCI toll-free number or report to a police officer or any police station.

“Should you have any information that may assist in his arrest, Fichua kwa DCI by dialing 0800 722 203 or report to a police officer or any police station,” DCI stated.

Further, the DCI urged Kiprono to present himself to any police station for further legal action.

“Equally, should this post be received by Kevin Kiprono, you are hereby ordered to present yourself to any police station for further legal action,” DCI added.

