Dennis Itumbi Under Fire for Linking Raila to Contaminated Maize

Raila Addresses Kibra Residents [COURTESY]

Tanga Tanga blogger Dennis Itumbi has found himself in trouble with netizens after linking ODM leader Raila Odinga to the toxic maize debate that has led to the closure of five maize milling firms.

On Saturday, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBs) announced the immediate suspension of; Dola, Kifaru, Starehe, Jembe and 210 two ten maize brands after it emerged that their products contain high levels of aflatoxin.

The suspension came just hours before NTV aired an expose on how Kenyans have for many years been exposed to high levels of aflatoxin in maize and maize products.

The investigation titled #WhiteAlert was done by lead Journalist Dennis Okari. It linked several types of cancer in some parts of the country to contaminated maize.

In responding to the allegations, Itumbi accused Raila of allowing contaminated maize into the Kenyan market during his tenure as Prime Minister.

“Raila Odinga Prime Minister office gave instructions for offloading and sale of imported maize from South Africa that had unacceptable levels of Aflatoxins that 10 years later is causing Liver Cancer,” Itumbi said through his Twitter handle.

The former State House employee who has since shifted base to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, went ahead to produce evidence of Raila being the cause of the cancer menace currently being witnessed across the country.

On May 13, 2009, parliament put Raila to task to explain how more than six tonnes of contaminated maize from South Africa, was illegally offloaded and released to the public.

Then KEBs Managing Director Kioko Mang’eli accused Raila and some officials in his office (PM) of putting pressure on him to authorise the maize.

But netizens have disputed Itumbi’s claims, arguing that his boss Ruto was the Agriculture Minister at the time.

