(KDRTV)-Manchester United annihilated Derby County three goals to one after striker Odion Ighalo made two successful finishes.

The January signing Ighalo said that he does not care what anybody says about his wonderment move to Old Trafford after he scored two goals against Derby County

The signing of Odion Ighalo may prove to be crucial after the 30-year-old scored three in two-match starts

“As long as my team-mates believe in me, the boss believes in me and the fans believe in me, I just have to keep going,” Ighalo said. “I don’t care what anyone says. We want to keep the momentum going and make sure we do great this season.”

Ighalo made a start and got a chance to play against Manchester`s all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney at Pride Park.

Manchester United have won FA cup 12 ties which is one behind Arsenal record haul

Derby County have now played in sixth fifth-round ties since 1999 and has failed to reach quarterfinals in each session