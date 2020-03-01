Manchester United Survives As VAR Denies Everton Late Goal

(KDRTV)-The fate of Manchester United to qualify for the UEFA Champions League has continued to narrow after it was held to 1-1 draw by Everton at the Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday

Bruno Fernandes afforded the reds 31st-minute equalizer, and the first goal after goalkeeper David De Gea gifted Dominic Calvert-Lewin a goal in the fourth minute

However, the Manchester United later survived after Harry Maguire`s own goal was ruled out by VAR after Everton No. 10 removed his legs to allow the ball in the net, though he was in the offside position

Read also: Manchester United Holds Club Brugge In 1-1 Draw In Away Match

The draw has left the red devils three points behind Chelsea and a position in the top four

However, the Toffees` own bid to play in Europe next season remains in balance with Everton three points behind seventh-place Tottenham Hotspurs

De Gea seemingly undermined the bright star of Manchester United after gifting one goal away

That's 13 Premier League goals this season for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The last English player to score more in a single season for Everton was Paul Rideout in 1994-95 (14). Live: https://t.co/1zBqvzwEBo pic.twitter.com/0ZAEtmFKEr — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 1, 2020