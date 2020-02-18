Detectives Looking for Vocal Female MP in Echesa’s Fake Firearm Scandal

(KDRTV) – Detectives are looking for a female MP who allegedly played a crucial role in helping former CS Rashid Echesa in the multi-billion fake firearms scandal.

According to a local daily, sleuths visited KICC, the venue in which directors of an American firm met the MP, on Monday morning. The foreigners failed to identify the office in which they made the foreigners.

The two foreigners have been identified as Mr Stanley Kozlowoski, the CEO of Eco Advanced Technologies LLC and Mr Mustafa Mamdough, a director at the American firm.

The two met the vocal MP who is believed to be from Mt Kenya in October last year.

She allegedly told them that they were in safe hands and assured them that they would clinch the Ksh39.5 billion tender.

Detectives are now planning to use pictures of female politicians, with the hope that the foreigners will identify the MP.

As part of the identification parade, the foreigner will be shown portraits of several female politicians in a bid to identify the one who helped Echesa,

On Monday, Echesa was charged with among other crimes faking that he was Deputy President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant. He was charged with three others.

Each of the suspects was released on a Ksh 1 million bail, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

