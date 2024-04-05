DP Gachagua Promises To Work with Kilifi Opposition Politicians

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed the call from opposition leaders in Kilifi County in reviving the economy of the region.

This was after the leaders, including Governor Gideon Mungaro and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi called for increased investment in reviving the tourism and other strategic sectors of the economy of the county during breaking the fast, and the Annual Fundraiser for the Malindi Education and Development Foundation (MEDA-F).

“Many of our people are jobless. Tourism is performing poorly. Houses and hotels are being auctioned here in Malindi. we request the National Government to prioritise reviving tourism in Malindi,” Mnyazi said.

On the other hand, Governor Mungaro, among other things, said the Malindi Airport needs to be improved to allow for international flights.

The Deputy President said revitalizing Malindi will benefit the local people and the entire country.

“We will look for investors to come to Malindi. We want to create a good environment for tourism to thrive. The Italian people loved Malindi. They could fly from Millan to Malindi. We will create a good atmosphere. We will do our part in addressing insecurity,” he said.

He added: “The leadership must tone down politics so we create an environment for the international tourists to come and give us the foreign currency. We will work together. Tourism has no political affiliation. Their currency is good for our economy and we will continue working with you.”

Gachagua, however, asked the leaders to support the Government in ensuring security.

“The economy of Malindi is in tourism. When you incited the public to demonstrate against the Government, tourists took off. Look at Malindi now. Do not do anything that will harm the economy. We must together create an atmosphere that allows business to thrive, ” the Deputy President said.

At the same time, the Deputy President asked the Muslim leaders to support the war on illicit alcohol, drug, and substance abuse.

He faulted some leaders from the Coast, for reluctance and complacency saying despite such lack of will, the fight against this menace will continue.

“This is the Government (Kenya Kwanza Administration) that will end drugs and substance abuse conclusively. The drug barons can run but they cannot hide. I ask you to join the Government in this war, ” the Deputy President said.