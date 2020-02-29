DP Ruto`s Warning To Raila Odinga Hours Before Meru BBI Forum

Deputy President William Ruto has challenged ODM party leader Raila Odinga that being VIP`s son is no license for him to insult the hustler nation.

DP Ruto further added that there are millions of Kenyans who are hustling as Boda Boda operators, hawkers, traders, small business owners and they are not thieves.

DP Ruto took to the social media to condemn Raila Odinga`s tweets who said that theft of public funds is now being called hustling.

“Tinga, the privilege being VP’s son is no license for you to insult hustlers.Kenyans hustling as bodabodas,hawkers,traders, small SME’s, are NOT thieves but decent hard working citizens deserving RESPECT. ‘Ama mtoto wa maskini akipata ameiba, lakini wa tajiri akiiba ni biashara,’ tweeted DP Ruto.

He was responding to a post by the former premier Raila Odinga post that hinted theft of public funds as hustling.

However, DP Ruto fiercely refuted the claims saying that the rich are taking advantage of the poor.

The heated exchange of tweets between the two political bigwigs surfaced a few hours to the Meru Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Meru.

It was earlier anticipated that DP Willaim Ruto and Raila Odinga would have attended that rally, however, DP missed with an apology.

During the BBI rally, a close ally to the Deputy President, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen sparked the show after fiercely criticizing the BBI spectrum