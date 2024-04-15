Mwangi Wa Iria Breaks Silence As EACC Pursues Him Over Ksh140M Fraud

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria now says the government is going after him over his constant criticism.

Speaking on Sunday, Wa Iria wondered why the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was pursuing a case dating back to 2014 when he was in his first term as the Murang’a Governor.

The Usawa Kwa Wote Party leader alleged that the recent graft charges against him are aimed at silencing him following his recent sentiments on doctors’ strike.

“They said I would be arrested because, in 2014, Murang’a County government placed adverts on its programmes without following the right procedure. I was not the contractor or the procurement officer,” Wa Iria said.

He added, “This is just because of my push against attempts to silence Mt Kenya region. They want the region to sit back and be quiet while it is treated unfairly just because it voted for the government and I will not be intimidated.”

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Saturday recommended the former county boss and seven others to be charged over irregularly awarding tenders worth 140 million shillings.

According to ODPP, Top Image Media Consultancy Limited and Value View Limited were awarded tenders between 2014 and 2016 contrary to procurement laws.

The DPP recommended that the eight be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption in contravention of section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, Abuse of office contrary to section 46 as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, and Unlawful acquisition of public property against section 45 (1) (a) as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

Other charges include conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, and money laundering contrary to section 3 as read with section 16 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act No. 9 of 2009.

