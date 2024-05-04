Ex-Footballer Arrested Over Robbery And Murder Of Businesswoman In Kisumu

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested Byron Billy Owuor, a former footballer for the Kisumu Allstars Club in connection with a robbery and gruesome murder incident involving a Kisumu-based business lady.

In a statement on Friday, DCI said the suspect was smoked out of his hideout at Obunga in the Kasarani area of Kisumu Central by Kondele-based police.

Upon arraignment at the Winam Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court, detectives were granted 14 days to conclude the investigation.

According to the DCI, the slain woman identified as Grace Awino Adero operated a Mpesa shop within the Kondele area, before two armed robbers accosted her and her husband on January 27, robbing them off the day’s proceeds and shooting her dead. The husband narrowly escaped.

The cold-blooded killers who were believed to be members of a larger gang then escaped on an unmarked motorcycle, joining the rest of the gang at a hideout in Kasagam, Kisumu county.

“After days of interrogation, the investigators established the identity of the ring leader as Robert Wakolo Okoth alias Michael Osama, believed to be the mastermind behind the criminal operations of the syndicate,” DCI stated.

The detectives backed up by police officers in Kisumu conducted an operation at Osama’s home located in Kasagam near Rai Primary School, wherein the suspect’s 17-year-old brother also believed to be a member of the gang was found and arrested.

The sleuths discovered an AK47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62*39mm ammunition, 6 rounds of 38 special ammunition fired by pistols, five ID cards belonging to different persons, a Kenya Armed Forces Comrades Association card, mobile phone and a green camouflage bag.

Investigation is ongoing with detectives pursuing the prime suspect and remaining gang members whose identities have since been established.

