Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ex-Footballer Arrested Over Robbery And Murder Of Businesswoman In Kisumu

By

Published

FotoJet (5)

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested Byron Billy Owuor, a former footballer for the Kisumu Allstars Club in connection with a robbery and gruesome murder incident involving a Kisumu-based business lady.

In a statement on Friday, DCI said the suspect was smoked out of his hideout at Obunga in the Kasarani area of Kisumu Central by Kondele-based police.

Upon arraignment at the Winam Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court, detectives were granted 14 days to conclude the investigation.

According to the DCI, the slain woman identified as Grace Awino Adero operated a Mpesa shop within the Kondele area, before two armed robbers accosted her and her husband on January 27, robbing them off the day’s proceeds and shooting her dead. The husband narrowly escaped.

The cold-blooded killers who were believed to be members of a larger gang then escaped on an unmarked motorcycle, joining the rest of the gang at a hideout in Kasagam, Kisumu county.

“After days of interrogation, the investigators established the identity of the ring leader as Robert Wakolo Okoth alias Michael Osama, believed to be the mastermind behind the criminal operations of the syndicate,” DCI stated.

The detectives backed up by police officers in Kisumu conducted an operation at Osama’s home located in Kasagam near Rai Primary School, wherein the suspect’s 17-year-old brother also believed to be a member of the gang was found and arrested.

The sleuths discovered an AK47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62*39mm ammunition, 6 rounds of 38 special ammunition fired by pistols, five ID cards belonging to different persons, a Kenya Armed Forces Comrades Association card, mobile phone and a green camouflage bag.

Investigation is ongoing with detectives pursuing the prime suspect and remaining gang members whose identities have since been established.

Also Read: DCI Unmasks Prime Suspect Behind Murder Of Rita Waeni

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020