Four Kenyan Senators Stranded in Germany Over Lack of Fare

(KDRTV) – Four Kenyan Senators are reportedly stranded in Berlin, Germany after they allegedly used all their allowances in Kenya before flying to Europe.

The People Daily reported on Wednesday that the four had travelled to the European nation for an annual trade conference which was slated to kick off on Monday.

Unfortunately, the conference was cancelled after the first case of the dreaded Coronavirus was confirmed in the city. However, the conference was cancelled after the four and at least two parliamentary staff had booked themselves into high-end hotels in the city.

Sources told the publication that the quartet, who has been identified as Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga), Loitiptip Anuar (Lamu), Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Mwangi Kithomi (Nyandarua), had spent all their per diems before leaving Nairobi.

Their efforts to get a refund from the hotel they had booked are said to have borne no fruits.

A Kenyan Senator or MP is entitled to a daily allowance of Ksh 93,547 per day whenever they travel outside the country. This means that each one of them pocketed Ksh 655,000 before leaving the country.

However, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said the lawmakers are not stranded but just held up in Berlin because of the deadly coronavirus. There are limited flights to Nairobi due to the global disaster.

“I can confirm that four of my members are in the German Capital but it is untrue that they are stuck or stranded. In fact, they should be on their way back home,” Lusaka told People Daily.

