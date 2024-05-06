Gachagua Appeals For Help For Kenyans Affected by Floods

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to the private sector and individual well-wishers wishing to make cash donations to liaise with the National Drought Response Team led by Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa after its mandate was expanded to cover the floods.

Speaking on Monday at his Karen residence, the DP said various channels for contribution to the response efforts have been activated calling on the local and foreign partners to continue with their support.

Gachagua requested development partners with existing financial arrangements with the Government and wished to support the response to do so through the National Treasury and inform the National Disaster Operations Center Secretariat and the International Development Partnership Coordination Unit (IDPCU).

“I appreciate the support from all our partners. Since I came into office, we have had three emergencies and the partners have heeded our appeal to assist our people. We are grateful. We are facing an unprecedented challenge with many people in desperate need of help and support,” he stated.

The DP noted that the Government is streamlining response to the floods for efficient and effective distribution of humanitarian support across the country.

Gachagua said a whole-of-society approach is being adopted to ensure better coordination as the calls for help intensify.

“This whole of society approach, will allow us to respond rapidly and strategically to where the needs are greatest; allow the greatest level of flexibility to deliver timely and effective coordinated assistance to the most vulnerable families; and facilitate a more impactful outcome of chosen interventions,” he said.

The Deputy President also said the County Commissioners have been instructed to work closely with the Governors to make sure those in need receive support as quickly as possible.

Gachagua asked the governors to consider readjusting their budgets to make available more resources to boost the response kitty.

“With the available resources, you have the latitude to reallocate the resources to assist the people and save lives. These are extraordinary times that call for extraordinary measures. The lives of our people are important,” he urged.

The DP appreciated support by partners including 40 metric tonnes of food and 34 non-food items from the United Arab Emirates towards easing the pain of the affected.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator Stephen Jackson said the foreign partners have raised Sh900 million as of Monday to boost response and humanitarian activities across the country and are looking for more support.

