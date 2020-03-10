Homa Bay MCAs Oust County Assembly Speaker, Majority Leader

(KDRTV)-Members of Homa Bay County Assembly have voted to remove the speaker as well as the majority leader on Tuesday.

Former speaker Evans Marieba and majority leader Walter Were Muok were the ones axed form their roles

The impeachment motion was presented by the Kendu Bay Town MCA Maurice Ogwang`

The MCA elected Godfrey Anyango as the new speaker and the counterpart Jeff Ongoro as the majority leader

Anyango garnered 53 votes against 60 despite the fact that he was the only one proposed for the position of the speaker

Immediately after the election, Godfrey Anyango was sworn in as the new speaker and immediately resumed duty.

On the other side, Ongoro also resumed his new duty immediately

However, Mariabe and Muok told the press that they support that decision by the assembly to ensure peace

KDRTV is yet to define the reason why the pair was removed from the office

A motion tendered by Maurice Ogwang’ plowed multiple devastations of the constitution, leadership and integrity act 2012, abuse of office, gross misconduct among others.