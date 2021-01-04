IEBC Has Revised Machakos By-election Date

The Independent and Electoral Commission (IEBC) has revised the Machakos be-election date from March 23 to March 18.

The announcement of the new date by the commission has been influenced by the dates set for the national examinations

KDRTV has established that the Kenya National Examination Council and the Ministry of Education has informed the IEBC that on the week of March 23, the by-election will be contradicting the set dates for the National Examinations

READ ALSO: Did IEBC Fire Jonathan Kiprono Over Burning Bridges Tweet?

“To this end, the commission has revised the timelines of the by-election of the Senate Machakoss to March 18, 2021,” Chebukati said.

KDRTV understand that the seat remained vacant after Senator Boniface Kabaka died

Thus, the Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati has announced that the political parties will have to submit the name of their candidates before the nomination day

In Kenya, children returned to school today January 4, after staying home for nine months due to the novel coronavirus