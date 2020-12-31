Connect with us

News

Did IEBC Fire Jonathan Kiprono Over Burning Bridges Tweet?

EqezDm6W8AAlHZp
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati

(KDRTV) – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC) has been put in the spotlight over a controversial tweet it made on Wednesday morning.

IEBC referred to BBI as Burning Bridges Initiative, raising a storm on social media over the neutrality of the commission and its commitment to prevail over a free and fair referendum.

The Wafula Chebukati led-commission later issued an apology over the tweet, saying that a typographical error was made inadvertently and that the error does ‘NOT in any way reflect the position of the Commission or its staff.”

Despite this clarification, reports have circulated on social media that the IEBC Twitter admin was fired over the incident. Unconfirmed reports stated that the admin’s name is Jonathan Kiprono.

Royal Media-owned Hot-96 FM first shared news of Kiprono’s dismissal on Twitter. The tweet was later pulled down.

Jonathan Kiprono has since been trending on Twitter with several bloggers claiming that he is 41-years and kin of a Rift Valley lawmaker.

KDRTV could not independently verify these claims as IEBC has not issued a public statement on what happened to the employee or whether their name is Jonathan Kiprono. IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has been in the limelight over his stand on the BBI referendum. Chebukati first wanted a Ksh 14B budget for the referendum. He went ahead to ask for more than Ksh 2000m just for the verification of signatures.

The ‘error’ that occurred on Wednesday will further increase the calls for the commission to be disbanded.

