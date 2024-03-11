Connect with us

News

Jacque Maribe Lands New Gov’t Role In Moses Kuria’s Ministry

By

Published

maribe 1

Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has been appointed as the Head of Communication at the Ministry of Public Service Performance and Delivery Management.

The appointment comes weeks after Maribe was acquitted in the Monica Kimani murder case which had gone on for almost six years.

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi celebrated Maribe’s feat by thanking Public Service CS Moses Kuria for ‘standing with a generation.’

“Congratulations, Jacque Maribe. May God bless you as you serve Asante Hon Moses Kuria for standing with a generation, please keep doing good and stretching your hand,” he said.

Speaking on the appointment, CS Kuria said it was the right thing to appoint the former news anchor noting the Kenya Kwanza administration is keen to demonstrate equality.

“It is the right thing to do for Jacque as the President Ruto administration is keen to demonstrate that there is nothing like life in ashes, this is a country of justice, equal opportunities, and one that will lend you a hand to rise from your ruins,” Kuria stated.

Maribe was on February 9 set free in the Monica Kimani murder case by Justice Grace Nzioka of the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, over lack of evidence.

In her ruling, the judge observed that there was no concrete evidence to prove that the former news anchor was involved in the murder which occurred on September 19, 2018.

“It is my considered view that the charge brought against the second accused person was not the proper charge,” she said.

Maribe is a graduate in journalism and media studies from the University of Nairobi. She became a senior Political Reporter at K24 TV in 2009 and worked until 2011 when she left for Citizen TV.

She left Citizen TV in 2018 following the Monica Kimani murder case. Maribe launched a talk show on YouTube which was shut down after a few guest hosts made appearances.

Also Read: Jackie Maribe Denies Being DP Rigathi Gachagua’s Communication Director 

