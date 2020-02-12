News
Jubilee Party MCA Collapses and dies in India
KDRTV- A jubilee party Member of County Assembly representing Kahawa Wendani ward, collapsed and died while on official duty to India. Mr. Cyrus Omondi suffered a heart Attack while in India.
More News to follow
