Kenya Airways Acquires New Cargo Freighter

Kenya Airways (KQ) on Monday, April 1 received its second Boeing 737-800 Freighter, taking the total cargo fleet to four that will offer customers and partners more cargo capacity on its global network especially in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms, KQ said the freighters will capture opportunities emerging from The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to catalyze trade within the continent and out of the continent.

“We have made a commitment to gradually increase our cargo business and support our customers in their long-term needs and deliver possibilities in the air. The arrival of the new B738 Freighter, the second one this year, and the fourth in our cargo fleet, is a significant milestone in KQ Cargo’s fleet expansion plans.

“We are confident the additional cargo aircraft will allow us to further increase our capacity and significantly increase our frequencies as we propel Africa’s prosperity and connect its people, cultures, and markets,” said Allan Kilavuka Group Managing Director and CEO, Kenya Airways.

KQ Cargo will deploy the freighter to Sharjah and Dubai World Central in the United Arab Emirates, Jeddah, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Dakar in Senegal, and Lagos in Nigeria.

The new freighter will also go to Ndjamena in Chad, Mogadishu in Somalia, Mumbai in India, Free Town in Sierra Leone, and Monrovia in Liberia among many other destinations.

According to KQ, the new aircraft offers 20 tons of cargo capacity with a range of up to 7 hours and joins the current KQ Cargo freighter fleet of one Boeing 737-800 and two Boeing 737-300 Freighters.

