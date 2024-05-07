Kenya Airways Resumes Flights To DRC 

National Airline Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the resumption of its flights to Kinshasa.

In a statement, KQ said its two employees who had been detained in DRC have been released.

“Kenya Airways confirms that military authorities in Kinshasa have unconditionally released our two employees who had been detained since 19 April 2024,” read the statement in part.

KQ CEO Alan Kivaluka thanked Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mufavadi and the Kenyan Mission in DRC for negotiating the release of the two KQ employees.

“We wish to thank all those who worked tirelessly for the release of our innocent colleagues. Special thanks to KQ colleagues who have been on the ground in Kinshasa and those in Nairobi working to secure their release.

“We would also like to thank the Government of Kenya, led by the Prime Cabinet Secretary, His Excellency Musalia Mudavadi, and the Kenyan embassy in Kinshasa,” Kivaluka stated.

He reiterated that KQ employees are innocent and were only carrying out their duties in strict adherence to the laid-out procedures.

The KQ CEO mentioned the flights to Kinshasa will resume from Wednesday May 8, 2024. We look forward to serving our valued customers once again.

“We will continue cooperating with the investigating agencies and the relevant Government entities in both DRC and Kenya,” Kivaluka added.

The two KQ employees were detained over missing custom documentation on valuable cargo that was to be transported on a KQ flight on April 12th, 2024.

Following their detention, KQ suspended flights to Kinshasa.

