President Ruto Appoints Charles Kahariri As New Chief Of Defence Forces

President William Ruto on Thursday, May 2promoted Lieutenant General Charles Kahariri to the rank of General and appointed him the Chief of the Defence Forces.

Kahariri will replace the late General Francis Ogolla who perished in a chopper crash in Elgeyo Marakwet last month.

“His Excellency Hon Dr William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, pursuant to section 9 (2) (a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, has today promoted Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahariri to the rank of General and appointed him the Chief of the Defence Forces,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

President Ruto also promoted Major General John Mugaravai Omenda to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.

Until his appointment, Lieutenant General John Mugaravai Omenda was the Kenya Air Force Commander.

Further, the President posted Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed to Kenya Air Force and appointed her Commander.

Similarly, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno has been posted to Kenya Navy and appointed Commander.

On the advice of the Defence Council Chaired by Hon. Aden Bare Duale, Cabinet Secretary for Defence, the President upheld the Council’s recommendations and made various promotions, postings and appointments of Kenya Defence Forces Officers below.

Major General Thomas Njoroge Ng’ang’a was posted to the National Defence University and appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Administration and Finance.

Brigadier Peter Nyamu Githinji was promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff, Air at National Defence College.

Brigadier Jattani Kampare Gula was promoted to Major General and appointed Managing Director of Kenya Meat Commission.

Brigadier George Okumu was promoted to Major General and appointed Managing Director of Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation and Food Processing Factory.

Further, the President appointed Brigadier Samuel Kosgei Kipkorir as the Deputy Commander of Kenya Air Force.

Also Read: Azimio To Form Joint Parliamentary Inquiry On The Death Of General Ogolla