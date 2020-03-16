Kenyan on Self-Quarantine Arrested Inside Hotel

A Kenyan woman who cordoned herself off inside a hotel in Machakos over fears she might have contracted Coronavirus was on Monday morning arrested by police officers.

The woman, 54, according to Machakos Health CEC Ancent Kituku jetted into the country from Germany on Tuesday, March 3.

She then opted to go and stay in the hotel and not her home which led to residents raising alarm on why she had decided to do so.

“She tested negative on Coronavirus- medics also found her temperature within the normal range (37.2 and 36.8) and that she was not coughing or sneezing, neither did she show signs of the disease,” Ms Kituku said.

This comes just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed that three people had tested positive.

The Head of State further stated that so far, a total of 22 people had been quarantined at the Mbagathi Hospital.

The government is also trying to ensure that everyone who jets into the country from other nations hit by the virus quarantine themselves for at least 14 days before they interact freely with other people.

The first case in the country was reported on Friday, March 13- the government stated that one woman aged 27 who traveled to Nairobi from the US via London, UK had tested positive.