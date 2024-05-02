President Ruto Announces Proposal to Raise the Minimum Wage by 6 Percent

President William Ruto has announced plans to raise the minimum wage by 6% amidst high inflation and the adoption of new taxes that have lowered Kenyan spending power.

Speaking on Wednesday during Labour Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Ruto requested that the necessary authorities, including the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, meet with the appropriate committee to debate and execute the 6% minimum wage hike.

“We want to agree on how we will push the nation forward. I call upon the Labour Minister Florence Bore and the relevant committees to convene a meeting and discuss ways of how to increase the minimum wage by at least 6 percent,” said Ruto

He authorized the ministry to establish multiple wage committees, including protection, general, and agricultural salaries, to negotiate minimum wages in various sectors in order to tackle economic issues.

Ruto emphasized that his government is committed to improving workers’ welfare and rights, even as the country faces financial limits as a result of harsh economic conditions.

The head of state promised that his administration’s economic policy measures have reduced the cost of living for Kenyans as well as the prices of basic goods, emphasizing the importance of the country living within its means and remaining debt-free.

On the issue of unemployment among Kenyan youths, President Ruto stated that his government has a planned program in place to create more jobs, including discussions for Kenyans to work abroad and have access to foreign labor markets.

While giving his speech, Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli stated that workers have recommended a 22.5 percent rise in the minimum wage, citing the Union’s efforts to defend workers’ welfare.

