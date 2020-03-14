Kenyan Pilot Arrested By DCI Detectives Over Fake Arms Deal

(KDRTV)- A Kenyan pilot who is working with a local aviation company Subow Mohamed has been arrested by the DCI detectives after being connected to the Ksh. 39.5 billion fake military equipment deal

According to reports by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspect was seized by the detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

The arrest is reportedly issued by the DCI headquarters Investigation Bureau

Subow has been linked to the fake military equipment deal that involved the former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, the office of the Deputy President and the signature of the CS for Defense.

The fake military arms deal also involved other three suspects who had been arraigned in the court

Rashid Echesa had been arraigned in the court alongside Daniel Otieno Omondi alias general Juma, Clifford Okoth Onyango alias Paul, and Kennedy Oyoo Mboya on February 17, 2020

The suspects had been charged with attempt to obtain Ksh. 39, 544, 200, 000 for a foreign investor by falsy pretending that they would award him a tender by the State Department to supply military equipment

KDRTV understands that the suspects pleaded not guilty to all counts which included obtaining money by false pretenses, conspiracy to commit a felony, uttering a false document

However, the former sports CS has termed the move political witch hunt

The fake military equipment deal is also believed to have led to the death of the late police sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was attached to the office of the Deputy President at the Harambee Annex offices.

According to our previous reports, the CCTV footage from the Harambee Annex Ofice released by the DCI attached the late sergeant with the fake arms deal

The developments surrounding the fake arms deal that involved the office of the Deputy President has escalated the moves by a section of politicians who are pro-handshake to compel for the resignation of the deputy president.

On his part, the Deputy President has in several occasion reiterated that the office of the DCI is being used to water down his 2022 political ambitions