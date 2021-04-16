Kenyans stunned by Millicent Omanga’s swanky ride as she gets discharged from hospital

Nominated Nairobi Senator Millicent Omanga has finally been discharged from the hospital, KDRTV.co.ke can authoritatively report.

It is not yet clear when she was discharged but she made the news public on Thursday, April 15, afternoon.

Announcing her comeback, the politician shared photos of herself in a very sophisticated car followed by a caption to thank her supporters for their prayers.

Taking to her Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, Omanga appreciated everyone who prayed for her well-being.

READ ALSO: Irate Mourners Burn Corpse During Chaotic Funeral

Read full story at KDRTV: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/dp-william-ruto-admits-jubilee-government-has-been-frustrating-him-intentionally/

”A special appreciation to all those who have been praying for my recovery. I LOVE YOU ALL. #MamaMiradi” she captioned.

Well, quite a number of people were happy she had been discharged and duly took to the comments section of her posts to welcome her back as they thanked God for healing her.

While some focused on wishing her well, a multitude shifted their focus to the car she was in and could not help but gush over it on end.

Many confirmed indeed the ride Omanga was in is one expensive car and among one of its kind owing to it’s spectacular interior.

Of course the whole comments section could not carry positivity only since a cross-section of her followers chose to be bitter.

Several people who commented also noted politicians like were busy enriching themselves and enjoying their lives yet their electorates were languishing in poverty.

The latest development comes barely days after she disclosed to her fans she had been admitted to the hospital.

Omanga shared a photo from a hospital bed.

Dressed in a green hospital gown, Omanga noted she trusted God to restore her health but did not reveal what she was ailing from.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News