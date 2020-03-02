Kikuyus Will Vote for Ruto because he is a thief, Just like them – Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has warned Deputy President William Ruto’s opponents to stop portraying him as a thief because that will not work especially in the Kikuyu nation.

According to Ngunyi, Kikuyus are used to being branded thieves and therefore calling telling them that Ruto is a thief is like saying he is one of them.

“If you go to the Kikuyus and tell them that Ruto is a thief, remember that Kikuyus have been called thieves for a long time. Basically, you’re telling them that Ruto is one of them. Those tactics won’t work,” Ngunyi said during an interview with K24’s Anne Kiguta.

His remarks came just a day after former Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not leave power to a thief. Murathe, who spoke at a BBI rally in Meru on Saturday was referring to Ruto.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli also warned Mt Kenya residents not to vote for Ruto because he would run away with the Central Bank of Kenya.

Ngunyi also believes that the endgame of the BBI report is to make ODM leader Raila Odinga President. He, however, claimed that Raila might just become a lame-duck, ceremonial President, in 2022.

“My view is that Raila will arrive at State House as a ceremonial president. His job will be to kiss babies, do the guard of honours and other stuff,” he said.