Malala Responds To ODM’s Demand For Resignation Of 2 Board Chairs

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah has slammed the ODM party over demands for the resignation of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) chairman Anthony Mwaura and KPLC Board Chair Joy Mdivo after being given party roles.

Speaking on Thursday, Malala said UDA respects, upholds, and protects the Constitution and abides by all the parameters of the law.

The UDA SG noted that Mwaura and Midivo do not fall under the definition of public officers as outlined by the Kenyan Constitution.

“We are fully aware of the definitive provisions of the law on what and who constitutes a public officer. We are guided by judicial precedence and determinations that are affirmed and held that chairpersons of state corporations are not public officers within the definition of article 260 of the constitution,” said Malalah.

He added, “Importantly, the requirement and qualification to be a chairperson under the law is that one must not be a Public Officer. Board Chairpersons are appointed by the President discretionally and are not remunerated as employees of the institutions that they Chair.”

ODM on Wednesday called for the resignation of Mwaura and Mdivo saying public officials cannot serve the interests of Kenyans and political parties at the same time.

“We take the position that this development is wrong, it is a recipe for chaos and dictatorship and partisanship in the management of public affairs. Consequently, we demand that all those people who have been named as UDA officials must immediately resign from public office. There is no way they will serve two masters the public and the UDA Party,” ODM stated.

UDA on Tuesday appointed Anthony Mwaura to head its National Elections Board, and Kenya Power chairperson Joy Midivo to the Internal Dispute Resolution Committee.

