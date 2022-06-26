Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mama Ida Odinga Reveals Projects She Will Be Championing For if Raila Wins in August 

By

Published

images 2022 06 26T145835.530

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife Ida Odinga, has outlined a number of initiatives she intends to push should the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition form the next government.

Ida stated in a tweet that she discussed several of the initiatives with the United Kingdom (UK) ambassador to Kenya, Jane Mariot.

Among the initiatives she wishes to support in the Azimio government are child education, nutrition for children and expectant women, and education sector modernization.

“We shared laughs and had an awesome conversation with H.E @JaneMarriottUK on the various projects I intend to champion when Azimio takes office,” Ida Odinga tweeted.

“These include child education, nutrition for kids and expectant mothers, modernizing education and more. #Inawezekana,” she added.

Ida Odinga, a teacher by profession, has been active in a number of initiatives to encourage the education of young girls.

One of the initiatives is the Ksh 300 million Dr. Ida Odinga Library Research, Innovation and Resource Centre at her alma mater, Ogande Girls Secondary School which includes a library, ICT lab, learning center, and resource center.

According to the constitution, first ladies have no official functions, although they typically have the influence and resources to advocate for any areas of their interest.

images 2022 06 26T145812.571

Mama Margaret Kenyatta, the current first lady, has, for instance, advocated for expectant mothers’ access to healthcare through her brainchild, the beyond zero campaign.

Beyond Zero was conceived in 2013 with the objective of accelerating the eradication of HIV and raising funding to support maternal health, child health, and HIV control programs, among others.

The impact that the project has had on society has garnered praise and acclaim from throughout the world.

Also Read: Ida Odinga Exposes Her Relationship With DP Ruto’s Wife

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020