Maraga Baby Drama! Mary Kwamboka Makes 2 Glaring Mistakes in Her Fake Allegations

(KDRTV) – Chief Justice David Maraga has found himself trending on social media after a woman accused him of failing to pay child support for his six-year-old daughter.

In what looks like a poorly written script, Mary Kwamboka ensured that there were enough cameras at the Milimani Law Courts before she started wailing. She claims she met the CJ at a church function in 2013 and they went ahead to have a relationship which resulted in a child.

She says they travelled with the CJ to different parts of the country including Nakuru and Mombasa. Unfortunately, this story is not convincing enough so she decides to add some flavour – she cries like a person who has lost someone to the dreaded COVID-19.

Kwamboka came out seeking attention and not upkeep for her child. Unfortunately, Kenyans are not stupid. We have noticed some glaring mistakes in her not very well scripted movie.

The Dates

According to baby Shantel Kemunto’s birth certificate, she was born at Pumwani Hospital on April 21, 2014. The certificate was issued eight days later on April 29. We all know how hard it is to get a birth certificate in Kenya. It is impossible for the certificate to be issued within seven days.

We can only conclude that this birth certificate was issued recently but backdated to serve a certain agenda.

The Names

According to court papers, the baby at the centre of this drama is called Shantel Kemunto Kwamboka. However, the names on the birth certificate are Shantel Kemunto Kenani. These are two different people. This is the problem when you are in a hurry to do something. You will always make mistakes.

Mary Kwamboka now wants monthly upkeep of Ksh 161,000. He golden child is entitled to a Ksh 20,000 Entertainment allowance. No court will allow these outrageous demands. But she knows this. So what does she want? Nothing but to malign the name of the Honourable Chief Justice.

Maraga has had very many enemies since nullifying the 2017 elections. However, this is stooping very low.

