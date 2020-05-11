Secret Details of Uhuru, Kalonzo Coalition Talks

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka have held secret meetings over a possible merger between Jubilee and Wiper.

Jubilee has already announced a postelection agreement with KANU.

The agreement will see KANU members support government business in both the Senate and the National Assembly. According to our sources, West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisho is set to be appointed the Senate Majority leader.

President Uhuru wants more members in both houses to fight off the aggressive team led by Deputy President William Ruto allies.

Uhuru has recently fallen out with opposition leader Raila Odinga over the formation of a Coalition Government. Opposition MPs are expected go hard on the government in the coming days.

The President therefore needs both KANU and Wiper in his camp.

However, according to our sources, Kalonzo has been making weird demands before agreeing to the merger.

The former Vice President has asked that he be appointed a Cabinet Secretary before putting pen to paper.

A Wiper official confirmed to the Star that the Party has given Kalonzo the go ahead engage with other parties over a coalitions.

“It was a video conferencing in line with the new reality. We reiterated what has been there that the party leader is at liberty to engage like like-minded partners to forge alliances going forward,” he told the Star.

The official further revealed that there have been positive talks between Wiper, Jubilee and KANU.