Medics Have Become A Public Nuisance- IG Koome Issues New Directives To Police Commanders Over Doctors’ Strike

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome now says the ongoing doctor’s strike has become a nuisance.

In a statement on Sunday, April 14, IG Koome said the industrial action has caused inconveniences with medics lying on the streets obstructing highways and disrupting the free flow of vehicles and movement of people.

The Police boss also noted that the medics have engaged in the demonstrations without notifying police officers, which is contrary to the laws of Kenya.

“The medics have become a public nuisance, blowing whistles and vuvuzelas during the demonstrations thus causing discomfort to patients in hospitals and the general public. Contrary to the Constitutional provisions on the right to picket, petition, or demonstrate, the medics continue to engage in demonstrations without notifying the Police,” said Koome.

The Police IG mentioned that the demos by health workers pose a threat to public safety and security.

Koome directed Police Commanders to deal with situations firmly in accordance with the law. He also cautioned all doctors to refrain from infringing on the rights of others while demonstrating.

“In the interest of national security therefore, all respective Police Commanders have been instructed to deal with such situations firmly and decisively in accordance with the law,” said Koome.

“We wish to caution all doctors to refrain from infringing on the rights of others while demonstrating, and that their efforts to disrupt smooth operations of hospitals will not be tolerated,” he added.

This comes as the doctors’ strike is set to enter its fifth week with KMPDU officials demanding the government to post medical interns and implement other agreements in the 2017 CBA.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Thursday advised the government to reinstate the Sh 206,000 salary for medical interns until the next round of CBA negotiations and the Ministry of Health to pay school fees owed to doctors who are enrolled in further studies in order to end the stalemate.

