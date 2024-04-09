Miguna Questions Gov’t’s Move To Pay Medical Interns Ksh 70,000

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has weighed in on the ongoing countrywide doctors’ strike.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 9, Miguna wondered why the government was proposing to pay medical interns Ksh 70,000 per month.

The vocal lawyer argued that doctors scored As in High School and spent five years at medical school and hence deserve better pay.

“How can we as a country argue, in good conscience, that a physician who got all As in High School, spent 5 years at Medical School, and is delivering our babies, removing our tumors, and spending countless hours in emergency rooms, is worth only KES 70,000 per month, while semi-illiterates in Parliament earn KES 1,500,000, excluding the millions they loot from CDF and other illicit deals? What happened to our dignity as a country?” he posed.

His remarks come after President William Ruto said that there was no money available to be spent on intern doctors.

Speaking on Sunday, Ruto pointed out that the doctors need to realize that the country doesn’t have the resources to raise wages for its workers.

“We have a situation with our doctors and interns. I want to implore them that it is important for us as a nation to agree that we must live within our means. We cannot continue to spend the money we don’t have,” said Ruto.

The doctors’ strike entered its fourth week on Monday with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists & Dentists Union (KMPDU) demanding full implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) conceived in 2017.

KMPDU officials are also demanding the government to pay medical interns at least to be paid Sh206,000 per month as salary and allowances.

Meanwhile the the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU), The Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologist Officers (KNUPT), and The Kenya National Union of Nutritionists and Dietitians (KUNAD) have issued a seven-day strike notice after which all members will go on strike.

The unions are demanding fair treatment and payment of all members including posting and paying of interns, immediate recognition, and absorption of their union members.

Also Read: Council Of Governors, KMPDU Reach Agreement To Employ Doctors