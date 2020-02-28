Moses Kuria, Tanga Tanga MPs Boycott Kiambu BBI Forum

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, on Thursday, led more than five MPs in boycotting a BBI forum in Kiambu County.

Governor James Nyoro led the county’s stakeholders for a consultative meeting at the Jumuia Conference and Country Home in Kabuku. Nyoro said that the resolutions from the meeting would be combined with deliberations from other regions and presented at the Central Region BBI rally in Meru on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the leaders who attended the Kiambu meeting were fewer than those who boycotted it.

MPs Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), Gabriel Kago (Githunguri), Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Patrick Muiruri (Thika), Jonah Mburu (Lari), Francis Waititu (Juja) and Ng’ang’a King’ara (Ruiru) did not attend. It was not clear why the MPs did not attend.

There was no explanation on why they missed the event.

Moses Kuria and Governor J=Nyoro do not see eye to eye. On February 1, Moses Kuria was harassed and almost kicked out of a BBI rally in Kitui County. Video footage emerged showing Nyoro inciting Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu to chase Nyoro from the meeting.

“Remove him, remove him and take him to Gatundu. What has he come to do in Ukambani? Carry him out of the dais immediately,” Nyoro was heard cheering Ngilu in a video captured by K24.

On Sunday, Kuria met Nyoro at the home of the late Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi, where the MP revisited what happened in Kitui.

“Recently I was with the Governor in Kitui and you all saw what happened but we leave it to God. But Governor, I think you are a good teacher. Once you said I should be kicked out of Kitui and taken to Gatundu, there are people who took you seriously and are applying that lesson.

“Yesterday, they did not only say Moses Kuria should leave, they said all Kikuyus and Kipsigis should leave their county and go back to their original homes. It is a very dangerous thing to stay because you have no idea how it will end. Be very careful,” Kuria said.

Kuria was referring to the BBI rally in Narok, where area Senator Ledama Ole Kina said that non-Maasai Communities should not vie for elective seats in Narok.