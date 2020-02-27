Connect with us
 

Nairobi University Professors Angry with Chinese takeover of the University’s Key buidings

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

UON Nairobi

KDRTV-University of Nairobi have decried the forceful takeover of the University of Nairobi buildings by the Chinese Government as an act of colonization and must be stopped immediately.

The Chinese have been accused of locking key floors of the building which cannot be accessed by Kenyan students and lecturers.

More News to follow.

 

