News
Nairobi University Professors Angry with Chinese takeover of the University’s Key buidings
KDRTV-University of Nairobi have decried the forceful takeover of the University of Nairobi buildings by the Chinese Government as an act of colonization and must be stopped immediately.
The Chinese have been accused of locking key floors of the building which cannot be accessed by Kenyan students and lecturers.
More News to follow.
