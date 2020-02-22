News
Narok BBI: Ruto to be Arrested and Locked up Tomorrow
(KDRTV) – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli found himself in trouble at the BBI rally in Narok after claiming that nobody can stop President Uhuru Kenyatta from vying for another term in office.
The veteran trade unionist argued that the BBI report will give Kenyans a new constitution which will allow Uhuru to run for any elective position.
Under the current constitution, Uhuru is supposed to retire after the expiry of his two five-year terms.
“There is nothing ambayo itakataza Uhuru Kenyatta kuingia katika uongozi wa katiba mpya asaidiane na Baba na viongozi wengine kumaliza agenda yake,” Atwoli said.
"There is nothing ambayo itakataza Uhuru Kenyatta kuingia katika uongozi wa katiba mpya asaidiane na Baba na viongozi wengine kumaliza agenda yake" – Atwoli #BBIInNarok pic.twitter.com/7KyfIQdEio
— NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 22, 2020
It is at this point that the crowd booed him forcing the trade unionist to invoke his ‘washenzi nyinyi,’ trademark insults.
Atwoli also called for the arrest and imprisonment of all corrupt individuals.
Though he didn’t mention the name of Deputy President William Ruto directly, he said the greed of one man cannot be allowed to destroy the whole country.
"Tamaa ya mtu moja pekee yake isivunje hii taifa," Francis Atwoli @KTNNewsKE #BBIInNarok https://t.co/AYJ6veKyro pic.twitter.com/T6DB0xzaCJ
— KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) February 22, 2020
“Wenye wanasema mwenye ofisi awekwe ndani mikono juuuu!” he asked the crowd.
FRANCIS Atwoli's speech in Narok was destroying more bridges. It was full of hate and incitement. It's a societal tragedy for leaders to engage in warmongering in a gathering supposedly meant to build bridges! pic.twitter.com/rWMWvnWxR6
— Tsomnyazi Wa Nganga (@TsomnyaziWa) February 22, 2020
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Sarah Wairimu Spend Two Nights With Judge in a Kisumu Hotel after Cohen’s Death
-
News1 day ago
Raila’s Moles Infilitrate Ruto’s Camp
-
News2 days ago
A police officer alleged to be manning Deputy President Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office found dead
-
Politics2 days ago
Showdown looms as BBI reggae team visits Narok this weekend