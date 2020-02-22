Narok BBI: Ruto to be Arrested and Locked up Tomorrow

(KDRTV) – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli found himself in trouble at the BBI rally in Narok after claiming that nobody can stop President Uhuru Kenyatta from vying for another term in office.

The veteran trade unionist argued that the BBI report will give Kenyans a new constitution which will allow Uhuru to run for any elective position.

Under the current constitution, Uhuru is supposed to retire after the expiry of his two five-year terms.

“There is nothing ambayo itakataza Uhuru Kenyatta kuingia katika uongozi wa katiba mpya asaidiane na Baba na viongozi wengine kumaliza agenda yake,” Atwoli said.

— NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 22, 2020

It is at this point that the crowd booed him forcing the trade unionist to invoke his ‘washenzi nyinyi,’ trademark insults.

Atwoli also called for the arrest and imprisonment of all corrupt individuals.

Though he didn’t mention the name of Deputy President William Ruto directly, he said the greed of one man cannot be allowed to destroy the whole country.

“Wenye wanasema mwenye ofisi awekwe ndani mikono juuuu!” he asked the crowd.