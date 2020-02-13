Ngong River Nairobi in a pathetic situation Environmentalist pleads for help

KDRTV-Happy new year Friends of Ngong River. I visited the River this morning to see how it was doing after the floods and I was amazed by the tones of garbage it carried with it.

I have been writing about this particular site for more than two years and since nothing has changed, I Intend to have “a do it yourself approach” with my friends hence the visit this morning to quantify the works that need to be done.

The garbage is overwhelming but then like a hummingbird in Prof. Wangari Mathaai’s book trying to put out forest fire, I belief it can be done even if it means clearing one meter at a time of the 3 kilometer stretch.I am therefore asking the volunteers who are ready for action to walk with me.

You can volunteer your time, skip a lunch or dinner and that money will pay the youths for some few days. They gave me hope this morning when they told me it can be done and they are ready. The houseflies at this dumping site in this low income area of Kayole are overwhelming with health risk to the residents and the children.

This year I want to have a positive report on this site that can be turned into a recreation centre. I took a lot of videos today and will use them as the benchmark of what we have achieved.

By

Margaret Maina

Member of Water Sector Skills Advisory Committee(SSAC) at TVET CDACC