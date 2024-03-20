NPS Cautions Kenyans Against Fake Accounts Impersonating Deputy Inspector General Douglas Kanja

The National Police Service (NPS) has raised alarm about fake social media accounts impersonating Deputy Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

In a statement on Wednesday, NPS urged Kenyans not to fall for the fake accounts saying they are run by imposters with criminal intent.

“We wish to caution the public against interacting with multiple fake accounts purporting to belong to the Deputy Inspector General-Kenya Police Service, Mr Douglas Kanja,” NPS said.

NPS also noted that DIG Kanja does not operate any social media account.

“The existing accounts are maintained by imposters with criminal intent to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans. Members of the public are urged to treat these posts as malicious and fake. Please note that DIG-KPS Mr. Kanja does not operate any social media account,” NPS added.

The service called on Kenyans to report the fake social media accounts purporting to be of Kanja.

NPS also flagged a post in one of the accounts calling for Kenyans to turn up for the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) nationwide recruitment.

“I wish to urge all unemployed youth nationwide who meet the requirements and are eager and passionate in serving our nation as Kenya Wildlife Service(KWS) officers to turn up in large numbers

on 15th April 2024 at the designated recruitment centers across the country to try their

luck. The process will be scheduled for 4 days from 15th April 2024 to 19th April 2024. Wishing you all the best. For more information, you can check out from KWS recruitment portal 2024,” the flagged post read.

