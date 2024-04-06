NTSA Issues Travel Adviosry Amid Heavy Rains

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned road users over potentially hazardous conditions brought about by heavy rains across the country.

In an advisory on Saturday, NTSA urged the public to be extra vigilant, courteous, and mindful of safety measures.

“The heavy rains experienced in most parts of the country create potentially dangerous conditions for road users. We urge the public to be extra vigilant, courteous, and cognizant of their safety as well as look out for vulnerable road users including children, and pedestrians among others,” NTSA stated.

The authority also advised motorists about the accumulation of dirt, soil, and oil deposits on roads due to increased rainfall following a period of dry weather.

“With increased rainfall, the Authority cautions road users that after the recent dry weather there is an accumulation of dirt, soil, and oil deposits.”

NTSA further warned motorists against driving through flash floods, flooded roads, and flood riverbeds.

“We appeal to motorists to desist the urge while at the same time pleading with passengers to take responsibility for their safety, speak out, and stop the driver,” NTSA stated.

At the same time, NTSA advised motorists to keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, to turn on the headlights to increase visibility, be aware that brakes can be affected by water, keep both hands on the steering wheel to enable full control and to check tires and replace them if they are worn out

Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists were advised to wear bright clothing or reflector vests.

“As an Authority, we are committed to keeping our roads safe and to this end, NTSA and NPS officers will be on all major highways to undertake road safety compliance checks to monitor speed, verify validity of NTSA documentation/licenses, undertake random drunk driving tests, crackdown on overloaded vehicles and illegal PSVs among others,” NTSA added.

