Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NTSA Issues Travel Adviosry Amid Heavy Rains

By

Published

NTSA CARS

NTSA

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned road users over potentially hazardous conditions brought about by heavy rains across the country.

In an advisory on Saturday, NTSA urged the public to be extra vigilant, courteous, and mindful of safety measures.

“The heavy rains experienced in most parts of the country create potentially dangerous conditions for road users. We urge the public to be extra vigilant, courteous, and cognizant of their safety as well as look out for vulnerable road users including children, and pedestrians among others,” NTSA stated.

The authority also advised motorists about the accumulation of dirt, soil, and oil deposits on roads due to increased rainfall following a period of dry weather.

“With increased rainfall, the Authority cautions road users that after the recent dry weather there is an accumulation of dirt, soil, and oil deposits.”

NTSA further warned motorists against driving through flash floods, flooded roads, and flood riverbeds.

“We appeal to motorists to desist the urge while at the same time pleading with passengers to take responsibility for their safety, speak out, and stop the driver,” NTSA stated.

At the same time, NTSA advised motorists to keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, to turn on the headlights to increase visibility, be aware that brakes can be affected by water, keep both hands on the steering wheel to enable full control and to check tires and replace them if they are worn out

Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists were advised to wear bright clothing or reflector vests.

“As an Authority, we are committed to keeping our roads safe and to this end, NTSA and NPS officers will be on all major highways to undertake road safety compliance checks to monitor speed, verify validity of NTSA documentation/licenses, undertake random drunk driving tests, crackdown on overloaded vehicles and illegal PSVs among others,” NTSA added.

Also Read: NTSA Launches Manhunt For Bus Driver That Killed 15 People In Nakuru-Eldoret HighwayAccident

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020