Only President Uhuru Can Demote Me! CS Magoha Defies PSC Order

CS George Magoha
CS George Magoha

(KDRTV) – Education CS George Magoha has defied an order from the Public Service Commission, withdrawing the human resource powers from his docket.

In a statement to newsrooms on Saturday, Magoha insisted that he will continue discharging his mandate unless President Uhuru Kenyatta fires him.

“Unless otherwise directed by my appointing authority, I shall continue to perform all my duties and responsibilities with zeal and commitment and ensure that all officers in the Ministry of Education perform their duties for the benefit of the Kenyan child, parents and all education stakeholders,” Magoha said in the statement.

The CS is under pressure to resign or be fired since he was captured on camera insulting a senior Ministry official in Eldoret last week.

We reported here earlier that PSC had directed Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang to take over the powers to hire and fire staff in the ministry until further notice.

Magoha has refused to apologize to the Uasin Gishu County Director of Education over the incident at Langas Primary School on Friday last week, where he called him an idiot and chased him from a meeting with other local education stakeholders.

However, he appeared remorseful at a school in Kitui on Friday where he told journalists that he is not perfect.

“I would like to state without any fear of contradiction that in my life, which is not very young and not very old, I have learned that nobody is perfect.

“If anybody has seen a perfect person, you should tell me that person. What drives me is practicing Christianity,” the CS stated.

