Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Magoha’s Sacking Imminent as PS Takes Over Key Ministry Function

Avatar

By

Published

CS George Magoha
CS George Magoha

(KDRTV) – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has laid down the groundwork for the sacking of Education CS George Magoha after stripping him of some key powers.

In a statement on Friday, PSC announced that Magoha will no longer be in charge of the Human Resource Function. Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang will now take charge of this key function.

“The commission has withdrawn its powers and functions from Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha and delegated the said powers to PS Belio Kipsang with immediate effect,” reads the circular by PSC Chairman Stephen Kirogo.

This means that Magoha does not have the powers to hire or fire staff at the Ministry, and could be the first step towards getting the chest-thumping Minister out of Jogoo House.

PSC has been forced into making the hard decision, after Magoha was caught on camera insulting a senior Ministry official.

In a video which has elicited criticism on social media, the CS insulted the Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Mbaga Gitonga in front of teachers and pupils at Langas Primary School. It did not help the CS that the director was an elderly man.

There have been several calls for President Uhuru to fire Magoha for bullying junior employees.

But the CS has dismissed claims that he is leading the  Ministry with an iron fist. While addressing the media in Machakos this week, he said he should be allowed to do his work.

Read Also: Tanga Tanga Members Locked Out of Uhuru’s Function 

On the Langas incident, he accused some senior government officials of not working despite being paid heavily.

Magoha was appointed by President Kenyatta in February last year to replace Amina Mohammed as the Education CS. Amina was switched to Sports.

If fired, he will be one of the shortest serving CSs in the Uhuru administration.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

DP William Ruto DP William Ruto

News

Kiambaa Ghosts Haunting William Ruto?

(KDRTV) – The infamous Kiambaa church fire tragedy could reopen the ICC case against DP William Ruto. At least 31 people, most of them...

2 days ago
Governor Lee Kinyanjui Governor Lee Kinyanjui

News

Ukatili!! Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui in Trouble for Dumping Street Children in the Forest

(KDRTV) – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui is on the spot following reports that his government dumped more than 40 street children in the middle...

1 day ago
Leonard Mambo Mbotela Leonard Mambo Mbotela

News

Veteran Radio Presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela Appeals for Medical Help

(KDRTV) – Veteran Radio Presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela is appealing to Kenyans to help him offset his medical bills running into more than Ksh...

15 hours ago
President Uhuru Delivers his State of the Nation Address President Uhuru Delivers his State of the Nation Address

News

Murkomen Claims President Uhuru’s Speech was Boring and Stale

(KDRTV) – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech during the State of the Nation address on Thursday was...

1 day ago