Renown and talented Kenyan gospel artiste Papa Denis is dead

A colleague to the diseased, Dady Owen confirmed the incident in the early hours of Saturday, February 8

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the lifeless body of the artiste was found lying outside a house in Ngara

The singer who hails from Matunda, Western Kenya is popularly recalled for winning 2018 AFRIMMA awards for the best gospel act.

More to follow…