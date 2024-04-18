Retain Ambassador Ted Kwaka at Los Angeles Consulate, Diaspora petition President William Ruto

KDRTV News Los Angeles, California-Kenyans in Diaspora have petitioned President William Ruto to retain the current Consular General in its Los Angeles Consular office.

Kenyans from different political divide residing in the U.S have been irked by the changes which have been made by the President which majority of them thought were fake news till they saw the Kenya National Assembly interview several names nominated by President William Ruto who will be posted to various countries across the globe to represent Kenya either as Ambassadors or High commissioners.

Kenyans living in America have bombarded the KDRTV News Desk demanding that Big Ted be retained at the Los Angeles Kenyan Consulate and want their views reach President William Ruto and the Ministry of foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to rescind their decision to recall Ambassador Ted Kwaka to Kenya.

Many Kenyans especially in North America have rated Ambassador Ted Kwaka highly as a performer and a keen listener to the plight affecting them in the Diaspora.

Ambassador Ted Kwaka also commonly known as Big Ted, has made the Kenyan Consulate at Los Angeles to be a darling to many Kenyans as service delivery at the Consulate has improved since he took over two years ago terming it a role model other foreign missions representing Kenya should emulate.

He’s been engaging different Kenyan leaders and professionals in various states across the U.S and has severally interacted with them in zoom calls, Whatsapp groups and in a one-on-one conversation on how to improve service delivery for Kenyans living in the America.

He was part of the government strategic team that oversaw the application of Identity cards and passports across the U.S and addressed Kenyans who were lined up in thousands waiting to be served by the Immigration officials and were very happy with the initiative by the government’s commitment to serve Kenyans in a quick and transparent manner rather than spending thousands of dollars travelling to the Kenyan Embassy in Washington D.C and it’s consulate at Los Angeles California which has been a very expensive exercise for many of them who seek to renew their passports and Identity cards.

Many Kenyans living in North America are wondering why President Ruto is removing a performer who has wonderful working relationship with the Diaspora and has become a good link between the Kenyan government and Kenyans living in North America.

In a few years’ time that Ambassador Ted Kwaka has been in the office, he has connected with very many Kenyans across the U.S by visiting them at their various cities and states and has been listening to their problems and has tremendously assisted wherever he could that has really promoted the image of the Kenya Kwanza Government in North America.

Read also:President Ruto Announces Death Of CDF General Francis Ogolla

Ambassador Ted Kwaka has promised to directly link the Diaspora with the ministry of Diaspora and speaking directly to the President and was planning to have a roundtable discussion with the Diaspora leaders with the President on key areas of development and how the diaspora can directly give back to the community in Kenya by creating an enabling environment for that partnership to thrive.

Many Kenyans who want to invest in Kenya have had a hectic time to get information and assurance and the government’s commitment to ensure their investments are safe.

Ambassador Kwaka has also been very instrumental in encouraging upcoming artists to showcase their talents in the U.S by advising them on the very best way possible to get sponsors and markets a task he’s been religiously following up in various international forums and also linking other foreign missions to work together to get a common market for their products and talents.