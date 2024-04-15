Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, Isaac Mwaura, John Mututho among 26 Honoured in Eldoret

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi was among 26 leaders in the church and community who were recognized during the Heroes and Heroines Awards 2024 held in Eldoret Town on Friday.

Pastor Dorcas upon receiving the ‘Transformative Leadership Award’ told of her years’ commitment to advocating for the vulnerable, and initiating initiatives to change their lives.

“I decided that I would make God bankrupt by reaching out to the vulnerable. I know we cannot make Him bankrupt, but He tells us, that He will owe debt to anyone who helps the widow, orphans and the vulnerable, and I decided to be one of them,” said Pastor Dorcas in her acceptance speech.

She also acknowledged the 22 years of support of the Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua over her work since she became an ordained minister.

“I am struggling to imagine what would have happened in our nation if Hon. Mututho had not played his part in fighting alcoholism. Let us change our language and give our children in the streets and those lost in alcoholism better names,” she added.

Former MP John Mututho was also recognized for his efforts in fighting alcoholism in the nation, leaving behind a legacy of ‘Mututho laws’ and ‘Masaa ya Mututho’, which most Kenyans identify with as fighting excessive drinking hours.

“75 times in the Holy Bible, and 17 times in the Holy Quran, we are told not to take something alcoholic. 92 times in the two Holy Books, we are told to observe the Mututho hours,” said Mututho.

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura was also present and honoured for his tireless efforts in fighting for the rights of those with disability, especially those with albinism.

Mwaura acknowledged the tireless efforts of Bishop Dr. Stanley Michuki in organizing the first of such awards in the country, honouring men and women of faith.

“You have shown great tenacity and brilliance just like your brother the late John Michuki. I faced rejection from my father from birth, when he said ‘In our family, we do not have children who look like a pig’. But I had grandparents who spoke into my life because I was very talkative, and believed I would become a leader,” said the Spokesman.

He retold of his past experiences fighting for those with albinism, and their education, unaware that he would rise to become the face of government communication.

Others honoured were Archbishop Arthur Kitonga of Redeemed Gospel Church who has preached for 64 years across Kenya and in more than 100 countries of the world. He received the ‘Long Serving and Faithful Ministry Award’.

Bishop Margaret Wangari (famously known as Wangari wa-Banana) was also recognized and awarded the long-serving and faithful ministry award.