Police Arrest Female Colleague Over Burglary

Police in Westlands Nairobi on Sunday morning nabbed their colleague who had broken into a house of an officer and stolen household goods.

In a police report seen by KDRTV, the officer identified as Phillis Ndolo Kimilu of police number 249236 is said to have on Saturday night broken into the house of one David Mosabi Mwita an Administrative Police officer who is attached to the Kenya School of Law.

The report filed under OB number 12/28/03/2020- revealed that Ms Kimilu broke into the house of the officer while Mr Mwita’s wife identified as Ms Neema Makindi was dead asleep and stole three mobile phones of make Infinix, Itel and Le-tide, a pro-gas cylinder of 8.6kg, one Ramtons electronic cooker and Sh 3,000.

“Upon investigations, one Philis Kimilu who is also attached in the same institution but on interdiction was found in possession of all the lost items, the said officer was arrested for the offence of burglary and stealing,” the police report filed at Springs Valley police post read in part.

The suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday this week.

Ms Neema who was in the house when the incident happened told KDRTV that she was dead asleep and only work up to the surprise.

“It is then that I quickly reported the matter to my husband who asked me to move to Spring Valley police station and record a statement,” she said, adding that the suspect accessed the house by breaking the front door.