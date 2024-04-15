Connect with us

News

President Ruto Breaks Silence On Iran’s Attack On Israel

By

Published

Israel will respond to Iran atta

President William Ruto on Sunday, April 14 condemned Iran’s recent attack on the Israel territory.

In a statement, the President said Kenya is deeply concerned by the attack saying it disturbs the already delicate situation in the Middle East.

Ruto also mentioned that the Iranian attack is a serious threat to international peace and security, and is a clear violation of the United Nations Charter.

“Kenya is deeply concerned by Iran’s attack on the State of Israel. This disturbing development only serves to aggravate an already delicate situation in the Middle East.

“The attack represents a real and present threat to international peace and security, contravenes the Charter of the United Nations, and should be condemned by all peace-loving countries,” said Ruto.

The Head of State urged Israel to exercise extreme caution in responding to the act of aggression in order to avoid escalating the worrying situation.

“In responding to this act of aggression, Kenya urges Israel to show utmost restraint taking into account the urgent need for all parties to walk away from the brink beyond which recovery will be enormously difficult,” Ruto added.

Iran on Saturday night launched more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel in retaliation for a deadly air strike widely blamed on Israel that destroyed its consular building in Syria’s capital early this month.

However, Israel and its allies intercepted 99 percent of the strikes before they reached their targets. According to reports, no deaths were reported but 12 people were injured in the incident.

Addressing the nation after the attack Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu said the military is “ready for any scenario”.

“Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong,” he stated.

Also Read: Palestinians Face Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as Israel Prepares Attack

