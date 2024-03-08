President Ruto Makes Fresh Changes To KDF Leadership

President William Ruto has promoted Major General Charles Muriu Kahariri to the esteemed rank of Lieutenant General, appointing him as the Vice Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said Kahariri will replace Lieutenant General Jonah Maina Mwangi whose term has come to an end after 42 years of service.

“His Excellency Hon Dr William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces pursuant to section 9 (2) (a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, has today promoted Major General Charles Muriu Kahariri to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces. He replaces Lieutenant General Jonah Maina Mwangi whose term has come to an end after 42 years of service,” read the statement in part.

The President also promoted and appointed Major General David Kimaiyo Tarus to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him the Commander of Kenya Army.

Tarus will replace Lieutenant General Peter Mbogo Njiru whose term has come to an end after 39 years of service.

Until his appointment as Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General David Kimaiyo Tarus was the Deputy Army Commander.

“The President has also promoted and appointed Major General Jimson Longiro to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him Vice-Chancellor National Defence University – Kenya Until his appointment Lieutenant General Jimson Longiro was the Commander Kenya Navy.

“Consequently, the President has also promoted and appointed Brigadier Thomas Njoroge Ng’ang’a to the rank of Major General and appointed him the Commander Kenya Navy. Until he was appointed Commander Kenya Navy he was the Base Commander Kenya Navy Base Manda,” the Ministry of Defence added.

At the same time, Ruto promoted and re-assigned seven senior KDF officers as per recommendations from the Kenya Defence Council chaired by CS Aden Duale.

They include; Major General Juma Shee Mwinyikai, Major General Mohamed Nur Hassan, Brigadier Luka Kipkemoi Kutto, Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu, Major General John Maison Nkoimo, Brigadier Peter Shikuku Chelimo and Brigadier Yahya Abdi.