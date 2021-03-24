Connect with us

Raila Moves to End Frosty Relationship With Luhyas

Raila Odinga Death Prophecy
(KDRTV) – The dramatic removal of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala as the Senate Deputy Minority Leader could be the last nail on the coffin for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s relationship with the Luhya community.

Malala was ousted after a NASA Senators’ Parliamentary Group Meeting on Wednesday. He has been replaced by Steward Madzayo of Kilifi.

For a long period, Western Kenya politicians have been very vocal on terminating ties with the former Prime Minister. For the first time in almost 15 years, ODM’s presence in Western Kenya is at an all time low.

The party won only 4 out of the 12 Parliamentary seats in Kakamega County in 2017.

ODM had hoped to win the recent Matungu by-elections but Malala spoiled the party for them.

The vocal and sometimes controversial lawmaker pitched camp in Matungu, and ensured ANC candidate Peter Oscar Nabulindo carried the day.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi claimed that ODM could still be bitter over Matungu and that’s why they decided to oust Malala.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that ODM has removed a leader from Western Kenya from Parliamentary leadership.

In March 2018, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula was dramatically kicked out with of the Senate Minority leader’s position and replaced with James Orengo.

Last year, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa was dewhipped from his role as Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament. His position was taken by Simiyu Eseli of Tongaren, a Raila leaning politician.

With all these fights going on, it will be hard for the Luhya community to rally behind Raila like they have done since 2007.

More importantly, the ouster could catalyze the elusive Luhya unity.

 

