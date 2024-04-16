Relief For Kenyans As Kenya Power Reduces Electricity Prices By 13.7%

Kenya Power and Lightning Company (KPLC) has announced a 13.7 percent reduction in the price of electricity.

In a press statement, KPLC attributed the cost reduction to the strengthing of the Kenyans shilling and the drop in the cost of fuel.

According to Kenya Power, the fuel cost charge and foreign exchange fluctuation adjustment, which comprise the key variable components of the electricity bill, reduced by 37.3 percent between March 2024 and April 2024, across all customer categories, as gazetted by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

On the other hand, the forex adjustment charge reduced from Sh .3.68 in March 2024 to Sh 1.96 in April 2024 and from a high of KShs.6.85 in January 2024.

“We are happy to note that the reduction has given reprieve to our customers and we are optimistic that the prevailing macroeconomic environment and the improved hydrology. which enables us to dispatch less thermal power, will sustain the benefit to our customers,” said Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror.

A customer under the domestic customer 1 tariff band ( those consuming less than 30 units per month) using 30 units of electricity will pay Sh 629 in April 2024 compared to Sh 729 for similar units in March 2024 representing a 13.7% reduction.

For customers under the domestic customer 2 (DC2) tariff (averaging 31-100 units per month) who consume 60 units will pay Sh 1,574 in April 2024 compared to Sh1,773 in March 2024 representing a 11.2% reduction.

The utility firm further said customers under the domestic customer 3 tariff band (averaging more than 100 units per month) who use 120 units per month will now pay Sh 3,728 in April 2024 compared to Sh 4.127 in March representing a 9.7% reduction.

