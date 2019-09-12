Ruto Does Not Sponsor Punguza Mizigo Bill, That is Pure Propaganda, Says Aukot.

Third Way Alliance Leader Ekuru Aukot has denied claims that link the DP William Ruto to Punguza Mizigo Bill.

Aukot has insisted that the rumors are pure propaganda aimed to drag the bill and force its flop to serve the interests of greedy politicians.

Ideally, said that the people responsible for the bill are 1.2 Million Kenyans who signed the petition and made it success. Aukot made these utterances while in Busia County Assembly in a bid to give the bill popularity and show support.

“If you must associate this bill with anyone, it should be the 1.2 Million Kenyans who were involved in collecting views. The link with the Deputy President is pure propaganda aimed to discredit the process,” said Aukot.

READ ALSO: EXPOSED: Ekuru Aukot Is Just A Lapdog, William Ruto Is Financing The Punguza Mizigo Initiative

Aukot said that the bill was purely people driven and added by thanking the county assembly members who were in full support of it, urging others to follow suit.

From the beginning, the bill has been linked to DP Ruto as the financier with claims that it was serving his personal interests and frustrate the BBI.

The Punguza Mizigo bill has already flopped in different counties including Siaya County assembly and Kirinyaga County where Waiguru is the governor and ideally won big in Uasin Gishu county.

Big win for Thirdway Alliance and Ekuru Aukot: Uasin Gishu County Assembly unanimously passes the Punguza Mizigo Bill https://t.co/RrYFnSk9aB — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) September 4, 2019

DP Ruto has been on record supporting the bill and castigating woes to the BBI streamlined by the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“It is cheap politics to link the peoples’ bill to one person who has only one vote. This will not help this country and will only drag us behind,” said Aukot.

READ ALSO:Ekuru Aukot Pleads with County Assemblies to ratify Punguza Mzigo Bill

According to Aukot, the pay bill number created to serve the purpose of the bill has received overwhelming support and the amount collected is enough to finance and guarantee its success.

Although encumbered by challenges at the beginning stage of the bill, it requires 24 counties to approve it before it gets tabled at the National Assembly. Finally, it will receive the Presidential Assent which will make it operational.

#PunguzaMizigoBill2019 presentations happening inside the Busia County Assembly chambers. Both members of the public and MCAs are present pic.twitter.com/z2hzZxZt3f — Punguza Mizigo Kenya (@PunguzaMizigoKe) September 11, 2019

“The aim of this bill is to reduce the burden instilled on tax payers that will yield direct development of door to door. Passing it will be the best thing to happen to Kenyans,” said Aukot.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.