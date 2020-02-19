Ruto Holds Crisis Meeting As Resignation Calls Intensify

(KDRTV) Deputy President William Ruto is believed to have summoned his staff to his Karen residence on Wednesday as investigations into ex-sports CS Rashid Echesa’s firearms scandal take centre stage.

The people Daily reported that Ruto summoned the employees after detectives quizzed some of them over allegations that they could have aided Echesa to defraud a Polish firearm through authoring fake tender documents.

Echesa was arrested on Friday last week just a stone throw away from Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office. He had visited the office with two foreigners.

“We have been told to report to Karen tomorrow (today) morning. The boss (DP) wants to meet the staff over the issue,” People Daily quoted a source at Harambee Annex.

Detectives have already questioned some of the staff at Ruto’s office. There are claims that a few individuals in the office may soon be arrested.

As this happens, calls for the DP to resign over the scandal have intensified.

On Wednesday, netizens flooded Twitter with demands that the DP must step aside to allow investigations into the saga.

The tag #StepasideRuto was trending at number one for the better part of Wednesday morning:

At the centre of the Sh39 billion scandal is the former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and three others who have been accused of defrauding the US and Poland-based arms dealers Sh11.5 million said to be consultancy fees.#StepAsideRuto pic.twitter.com/9JaZWpCYCp — Brianna Kemunto (@BriannaKemunto) February 19, 2020

We accuse Ruto of using proxies to hamper the government's efforts against a vice that has crippled the country and subjected Kenyans to a myriad of challenges. #StepAsideRuto pic.twitter.com/sGIRL7doYS — RICHARD STORNCHATT (@RICHIESTORN) February 19, 2020

DP RUTO should resign. The Echesa scandal is embarrassingly large, and puts him on the spot. Resignation is not admission of guilt or criminal culpability. It is about political accountability. It is about recognition that you failed to protect public interest. #StepAsideRuto — Steve Ogolla (@steveogollaw) February 19, 2020