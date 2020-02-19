Connect with us
 

News

Ruto Holds Crisis Meeting As Resignation Calls Intensify

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

william ruto sad 0 0
Ruto

(KDRTV) Deputy President William Ruto is believed to have summoned his staff to his Karen residence on Wednesday as investigations into ex-sports CS Rashid Echesa’s firearms scandal take centre stage.

The people Daily reported that Ruto summoned the employees after detectives quizzed some of them over allegations that they could have aided Echesa to defraud a Polish firearm through authoring fake tender documents.

Echesa was arrested on Friday last week just a stone throw away from Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office. He had visited the office with two foreigners.

“We have been told to report to Karen tomorrow (today) morning. The boss (DP) wants to meet the staff over the issue,” People Daily quoted a source at Harambee Annex.

Detectives have already questioned some of the staff at Ruto’s office. There are claims that a few individuals in the office may soon be arrested.

As this happens, calls for the DP to resign over the scandal have intensified.

On Wednesday, netizens flooded Twitter with demands that the DP must step aside to allow investigations into the saga.

The tag #StepasideRuto was trending at number one for the better part of Wednesday morning:

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV

Trending