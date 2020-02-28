Seargent Kenei Death Probe: Detectives Claim Someone Wiped Off Blood from the Floor

(KDRTV) – Detectives investigating the death of Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was based at Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office, have revealed that someone could have accessed the deceased’s house at Villa France Estate, Imara Daima.

On Thursday Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor and scene of crime detectives visited Kenei’s house in an attempt to unravel whether the officer committed suicide or could have been murdered.

According to the pathologist, Kenei died in his house. It had earlier been suggested that the officer could have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the house.

“We think that [the officer’s house] was the primary scene where everything happened from what we have seen. However, remember there are many other things coming up. There are lab tests, there are swabs, which can tell us if it was there or not. I cannot answer that 100 per cent, but the thinking is along that line,” Oduor told journalists on Thursday.

However, sources in the investigations now claim that someone tampered with the scene of the crime and wiped the blood off the floor. Citizen TV reported detectives are following this link to ascertain the motive.

Sleuths are also looking for the officer’s phone which has been missing since his body was discovered. They believe the phon will provide more clues into what happened.

Kenei sent Ksh35.000 and 10,000 to his wife and dad through MPESA on the night he is believed to have been killed. His family claims he could have been forced to make the transactions.